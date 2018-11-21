Fianna Fáil says it will not be rushed on confidence and supply

Fianna Fáil is insisting that there is no official end date to the confidence and supply arrangement.

Talks on renewing the deal have been progressing slowly in recent weeks as representatives from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil review its effect over the past three budgets.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis last weekend, the Health Minister Simon Harris said he believed the deal would expire when the Finance Bill passes in the Dáil this week or next week.

He said the talks were continuing at a "snail's pace" and accused Fianna Fáil of consistently kicking the can down the road.

"We are standing here now and it is November," he said. "The Finance Bill is going to pass very shortly.

"I want to know - and the people want to know - does this Government have an ability to continue?"

Speaking in Leinster House today however, Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said the party will not be rushed.

"The agreement does not have an end date," he said.

"It has a review provision and the review is to take place by the end of the year.

"We want to do it properly; we want to do justice to the people who are watching very carefully the work of this Government and the work of this Oireachtas.

"That is our guiding principle - what is in the best interest of the people we represent."

He went on to criticise the Taoiseach over his pledge - also made at the Ard Fheis - to raise the point at which people pay the higher rate of income tax to €50,000.

He said the pledge was plan "ridiculous" and "irresponsible" as Ireland prepares for Brexit in a few months time.

"The reality is in just over four months time, the world could change for Ireland - and it could change in a very negative way," he said.

"He didn't explain where any of the money was going to come from. He can't stand over it."

He said he believes the public will take the promises "with a pinch of salt."

"It is only less than three years ago that Leo Varadkar was walking around with placards saying that he would abolish the USC.

"Once the election was over that promise went up in smoke."

Talks between the two parties are ongoing.