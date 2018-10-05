Fianna Fáil says Budget needs to be about housing

A large increase in the capital spend on social and affordable housing in the Budget is being negotiated, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party has been outlining its priorities ahead of next week's announcements by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Fianna Fáil has a key role to play in the make-up of this Budget, which is the last covered by the confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael.

Public Expenditure Spokesperson Barry Cowen suggests there needs to be a significant increase in spending on social and affordable housing.

He explained: "Not enough emphasis and funding has gone into the provision of an affordable scheme that meets the market presently.

"We need to overhaul any existing schemes in order to tailor them to meet the demand that's there."

Income tax is another focus for the main opposition party.

Fianna Fáil wants a cut to the 4.75% rate of USC that everyone earning between €19,000 and €70,000 is currently playing.

Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath observed: "It is going to be modest - we would obviously like to a combination of a change to the entry of the higher rate [of income tax], along with the USC reductions."

A suggested SSIA-style saving scheme for house buyers, however, has been put on the shelf this time around.

This is the final Budget of the confidence and supply arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and so far both sides have been cagey about when they will actually start re-negotiating the deal.