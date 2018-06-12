Fianna Fáil calls for public inquiry into death of cyclist Shane O'Farrell

The Dáil will this evening debate a Fianna Fáil motion calling for a Commission of Investigation into the death of cyclist Shane O'Farrell in Monaghan in 2011.

The 23-year-old was killed by a driver who was on bail from several courts.

A GSOC report into the case has found that no gardaí had committed a criminal offence in relation to their handling the case.

However, his mother has called for a public inquiry into the Garda handling of the case - saying her son "deserves people to be held to account for their failure to him".

Fianna Fáil is now bringing a motion to the Dáil calling for a full Commission of Investigation.

The party's Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan doesn't accept the Government's position that a GSOC investigation needs to be concluded before there can be a Commission of Investigation.

He argued: "We got a report - a semi-report - in 2018. It has taken six years for us to get part of the answer from GSOC, but we still haven't got answers in respect of the central issue.

"I'm hoping the Government will recognise there's an inevitability to there being a proper investigation in respect of this."

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice