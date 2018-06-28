Fianna Fáil TD says it has been Taoiseach and Fine Gael "talking up an election"

A Fianna Fáil TD says it has been Fine Gael talking up an election, not her party.

Lisa Chambers' comments after after Micheál Martin said yesterday that the Taoiseach needs to realise he does not have a 'divine right to power'.

The Fianna Fáil leader also criticised Leo Varadkar for discussing the confidence and supply agreement in the media.

The opposition leader argued: “He needs to cop on a bit; respect what has happened and respect our bona fides in terms of seeing out the agreement."

After the last general election, Fianna Fáil agreed to support three budgets under the Fine Gael minority government - with the agreement to be reviewed at the end of 2018.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Deputy Chambers said her party is committed to delivering on what was previously agreed.

She suggested: "Really it's been the Taoiseach and Fine Gael talking up an election.

"Certainly, from my party's perspective... we have a confidence and supply arrangement in place, and that means delivering a third budget. We're committed to delivering that budget, because it's in the interest of the country to deliver financial stability."

The Mayo TD added: "The Taoiseach well knows - because he was a part of those negotiations as they happened, and a signatory to that confidence and supply arrangement - that there is a review in the arrangement in November.

"He has never approached my party leader [...] to open discussions about this - he seems to be communicating directly through the media."