Fear of public backlash among doctors' concerns over abortion legislation

A fear of being sued and the public backlash against them are some of the concerns doctors have about the new abortion legislation.

Practical issues about the new service will be considered by an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

The Irish College of General Practitioners has been surveying its members to hear their concerns.

Some GPs are worried about the capacity of the health service to provide abortions - with concerns about staffing, facilities and training.

They are concerned about the public reaction to those who choose to carry out abortions, as well as those who refuse.

The submission to the committee also cites a fear of litigation.

Doctors also want the service to be opt in, so conscientious objectors have their views respected.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says in its submission that the planned three-day waiting period from the time a woman sees a doctor to when she is given an abortion pill should not be included in the final law.

The Institute has also raised concerns about the lack of access to MRI machines for use in diagnosing cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

These are among the practical concerns about the roll-out of abortion services that will be debated this morning.

Yesterday, President Michael D Higgins signed into law the Bill repealing the Eighth Amendment.

It follows the referendum in May, where two-thirds of voters backed repealing the Eighth.

The Government plans to introduce legislation governing abortion services to the Dáil next month, ahead of the planned introduction of services from January.