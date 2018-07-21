Father of Florida school shooting survivors is killed by gunman

The father of two survivors of a high school massacre in Florida has died after being shot at his convenience store in the US.

The suspected killer was caught on security camera robbing Ayub Ali at his shop in North Lauderdale, before returning a short time later to shoot him.

Two of Mr Ali's four children attended the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland - where 17 people were gunned down in February by a former student.

Broward Sheriff's Office say detectives have made an arrest in the fatal robbery.

CCTV footage shows the gunman following the victim behind the shop counter at Aunt Molly's convenience store, before putting a black object to his back.

Police released this image of a man they say robbed and killed Ayub Ali | Image via @browardsheriff on Twitter

At one point, Mr Ali is seen putting his hands up, appearing not to put up any resistance.

The man then takes money from the cash register, thought to be about US$500 (€426), and leaves.

However, Broward County Sheriff's Office say the man then came back and shot Mr Ali (61).

He was taken by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Two of Mr Ali's children, a son and a daughter, survived the Valentine's Day attack on their high school.

Nikolas Cruz (19) is accused of carrying out the mass shooting that led to renewed protests against gun violence in the US and demands for tighter controls on firearms.