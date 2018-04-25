Farmers urged to effectively boycott 'forced sales' of land by vulture funds

Farmers are being urged to effectively boycott any 'forced sales' of Irish farms by vulture funds.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) says more than 2,500 farms - or around 150,000 acres of land - across the country could be at risk.

It has launched a campaign urging farmers, auctioneers, solicitors and other businesses not to facilitate sales that do not have the permission of a farmer 'who is willing to commit to a repayment plan'.

The association is also calling on farmers to push for more laws to regulate vulture funds and protect borrowers.

According to the IFA, its latest moves represent a 'significant escalation' in its campaign against vulture funds.

IFA President Joe Healy says it is about the community standing together on the issue.

He explained: "I'm a farmer, and if I had a neighbour, and he was trying to deal with the banks or the vulture funds... if that land was put up for sale, I wouldn't get involved in the buying of it.

"I think I can say that on behalf of most farmers around the country."

He also claimed that 'faceless funds have no understanding of farming', adding: “Farm families should be given the time to repay their debts over a longer term to keep the farm intact."