Family of young woman who took her own life want cyber-bullying to be made an offence

The family of a young woman, who took her own life after being bullied online, has held a vigil outside Leinster House.

21-year-old Nicole Fox Fenlon, from Clondalkin in Dublin, died in January.

Her mother, Jackie, wants cyber-bullying to be made an offence and for online bullies to be held to account.

She says Nicole was bullied for years through social media.

"She was told to go die, we're going to put you on (a) life-support machine, we're going to kill you, we're going to beat you up.

Vigil outside Leinster House in Dublin | Image: Stephanie Grogan

"They all joined in in group chats and all said what they had to say about her - but it's not an offence.

"It's not an offence in Ireland - it is in loads of other countries - but it's not an offence in Ireland to threaten someone's life on social media".

"She was bullied to death - she didn't take her own life.

"Before all this, before she was 18, she was the most happiest, friendliest, too trusting - she was loving caring, cheeky - my best friend.

"She was just a normal girl".

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can call The Samaritans on 116-123, text 087-2-60-90-90 or email jo@samaritans.ie