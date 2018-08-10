Family of nine-year-old chess prodigy given permission to stay in UK

A nine-year-old chess prodigy has been told he doesn't have to leave the UK when his father's work visa expires.

Shreyas Royal - who has lived in Britain since he was three - was originally told he would be sent back to India next month.

The English Chess Federation had appealed to the British Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay.

In a statement quoted by BBC, Mr Javid has confirmed they will be able to stay.

He said: "After carefully reviewing the evidence, I have taken the personal decision to allow Shreyas and his family to stay in the UK.

"The UK is a country that fosters world class talent and Shreyas is one of the most gifted chess players in his generation. We have always been clear we want a world-class immigration system that welcomes highly-talented individuals from across the globe."

Shreyas himself thanked "each and everyone from my bottom of heart" after the news was announced.

Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas is a member, said the prodigy has a 'big future' ahead of him.

The club said: "We firmly believe he will do us proud. We wish him every success going forward.

"In 10 years’ time we hope he’ll be a household name as England’s first world champion."