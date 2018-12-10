Faces of human rights defenders to be projected at Dublin City Hall

A lights projection showing the faces of imprisoned, threatened and at-risk human rights defenders (HRDs) from around the world will shine at Dublin City Hall to mark the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The faces will be projected on December 10th and 11th during a public reception, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring with Front Line Defenders, Dublin City Council and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The event will mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and the 20th anniversary of the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.

On Monday evening, more than 10 capital cities across Europe will host readings of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring will read from the UDHR on the steps of City Hall.

#StandUp4HumanRights Join us at City Hall MONDAY for a reading of the Universal Declaration of #HumanRights, a reception and original light show, projecting the images of imprisoned and at-risk #HRDs on Palace Street Building. #UDHR70 @LordMayorDublin @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/KrWagpNPxH — Front Line Defenders (@FrontLineHRD) December 8, 2018

Also in attendance will be Ambassador Michael Gaffey, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations in Geneva, Kurdish journalist and Laureate of the 2018 The Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk Nurcan Baysal, and President of the American Civil Liberties Union Susan Herman.

The UDHR was proclaimed 70 years ago by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10th, 1948.

It affirms the rights of all people to work, asylum, nationality, and a fair trial; to freedoms including movement, assembly, association, opinion and expression and to live free from slavery, torture, arbitrary arrest and discrimination.

In the 70 years since the UDHR was set up, grassroots human rights defenders around the world have succeeded in realising many of these rights for their communities despite violent, often lethal risks they face in their struggles.

In recognition of the need to protect activists leading human rights movements, the UN adopted the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders in 1998 - the 50th anniversary of the UDHR.

In the 20 years since the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders was adopted, HRDs have received global recognition for their critical work on issues ranging from LGBT rights to land and environmental protection.

While Front Line Defenders has documented consistent and targeted attacks against HRDs in almost every country in the world - with widespread impunity for governments, corporations and non-state actors.