FAI to consider 2030 FIFA World Cup bid

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said it is to join a feasibility study to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
The Republic of Ireland could be part of joint bid to host tournament - along with the he English Welsh and Scottish associations.
In a statement, the FAI said: "Following recent positive discussions amongst all parties it has been agreed that the Football Association of Ireland will join the English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish FAs in conducting a feasibility review into a potential joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup."
The next World Cup is to be played next in Qatar in 2022, with North America hosting it in 2026.
The US, Canada and Mexico beat Morocco in a vote to host the tournament back in June.
England has previously made an unsuccessful bid to host the 2018 World Cup, which eventually went to Russia.