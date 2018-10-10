'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Michael strengthens to category 4 storm as it approaches Florida

Updated 9:55am

Hurricane Michael has strengthened to a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Florida coast.

The 'extremely dangerous' storm is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle area in the north of the US state later today.

A hurricane warning is in effect along the Alabama and Florida border.

Category 4 is the second strongest level used by forecasters to describe the strength of hurricanes.

According to the National Hurricane Centre in the US, the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 210 km/h.

The centre says the powerful hurricane could bring a 'life-threatening storm surge' for parts of the northeastern Gulf Coast in the US.

2AM EDT Update Major #HurricaneMichael has officially been upgraded to category 4 with max sustained winds of 130 mph. For those of you that are planning to evacuate and have not done so already, NOW is the time to do so. pic.twitter.com/ltHt7HlPu5 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 10, 2018

Officials have declared an emergency in parts of Florida ahead of the storm's arrival, with a number of areas in the state being evacuated.

Local media reports that around 120,000 people are in the areas impacted by mandatory evacuation orders.

Krystal Day, of Homosassa, Fla., left, leads a sandbag assembly line at the Old Port Cove restaurant Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Ozello, Florida. Picture by: Chris O'Meara/AP/Press Association Images

Warning of the dangers of the incoming storm, Florida Governor Rick Scott said: "Families under mandatory evacuation in the Panhandle and Big Bend need to move inland right now.

"The decisions you and your family make over the coming hours could be the difference between life & death."

He added: "I can not emphasise enough - Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida panhandle in decades.

"It will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous. You cannot hide from this storm. You can rebuild your home, you cannot rebuild your life."

The call was echoed by Donald Trump, who said it was 'imperative' that people heed the warnings: