Ex-rugby coach John McClean charged with indecently assaulting nine schoolboys

Former rugby coach John McClean has appeared in court charged with indecently assaulting nine schoolboys in the 1970s and 80s.

The 73-year-old - of Casimir Avenue in Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 - was arrested on Wednesday morning and released on bail following a brief court appearance.

The alleged abuse is said to have happened on various dates between 1973 and 1989 at Terenure College in south Dublin, where John McClean worked as an English teacher.

He also coached the school's rugby team and would later take up a role as director of rugby at University College Dublin (UCD).

He is facing over 30 charges of indecent assault against nine school boys.

Fourteen of those relate to one boy, and 13 relate to another.

Sergeant Jason Miley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr McClean was arrested at 7.40am on Wednesday morning and made no reply to the charges when they were put to him at Terenure Garda Station two hours later.

The judge heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed he stand trial before judge and jury on the charges and Gardaí were given eight weeks to prepare their case.

Mr McClean was granted bail subject to certain conditions - including that he make no contact with the complainants or any other witness.

He is due back in court in January.