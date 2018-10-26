Exit polls project 'decisive' victory for Michael D Higgins in Presidential election

Two opinion polls have projected that Michael D Higgins is on course for a decisive victory after today's Presidential election.

An Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, has projected Mr Higgins will win more than 55% of the vote.

It shows Peter Casey in second place on 21%.

Results of our exit poll with @IrishTimes. 4,378 voters interviewed as they exited polling stations throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/J3V78LKSHz — Ipsos MRBI (@IpsosMRBI) October 26, 2018

Meanwhile, an RTÉ / Red C exit poll shows Michael D Higgins with 58.1% of first preference votes - with that poll also putting Peter Casey in second place.

RTÉ exit poll suggests Michael D Higgins is on course to be re-elected President with figures indicating he received 58.1% of first preference votes. Peter Casey in second place at 20.7% pic.twitter.com/1ls5LS4Jue — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 26, 2018

In the blasphemy referendum, the polls suggest a comfortable 'Yes' vote - with the RTÉ poll putting the vote at 71% Yes, and a slightly lower 69% in the Irish Times poll.

The official count will get underway after ballot boxes are opened from 9am tomorrow morning.

In the Presidential election, if no candidate reaches the quota from first preference on the first count, candidates will be eliminated and votes transferred until one is deemed elected.