Ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault.

British Transport Police said the alleged assault took place on a journey from York to Durham on August 20th.

The 51-year was arrested at Durham railway station in connection with allegations a woman was touched inappropriately.

Police have today confirmed that he has been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003."

He will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on December 11th.

The former Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers player won 57 caps for England.

He was regarded as one of the most talented British players of his generation, but he has battled alcoholism since retiring in 2004.