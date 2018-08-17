Evening top 5: Waiting lists improve; Apple hacker; and Ryanair talks adjourned

The Department of Health has said 10,000 fewer patients are on hospital waiting lists compared to a year ago.

The figures are contained in a progress update issued by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

It says over the past year, the total number of patients waiting for an inpatient or day case procedure has reduced by 9,955 - since peaking at the end of July 2017 - to 76,156.

A national weather warning has been issued for 'high intensity rainfall' this weekend.

The status yellow warning comes as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ernesto are set to reach Ireland on Saturday.

The warning for the entire country comes into effect at 8pm on Saturday, and will remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

A teenager has said he hacked into Apple's main computer network because he wants to work for the company, a court has heard.

The 16-year-old from Melbourne in Australia - who can't be named because of his age - is said to have broken into the tech firm's mainframe a number of times last year.

He downloaded around 90 gigabytes of files, reportedly saving them in a folder named "hacky hack hack".

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, has turned down an invitation from the Government.

Mrs Foster had been invited to Dublin to an address by Pope Francis in Dublin Castle on Saturday August 25th.

A DUP spokesman said Mrs Foster "appreciates the invitation" but will be away with her family at the time.

Talks between both sides in the Ryanair dispute have been adjourned with no indication of agreement.

The dispute has gone on longer than expected, according to the union involved in it.

Fórsa, which represents some Irish-based pilots, held more talks with airline management on Friday.