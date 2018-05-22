Evening top 5: Vigil for Jastine Valdez; M50 brawl; and Irish judge for EU court

Hundreds of people have turned out for a vigil for 24-year-old Jastine Valdez, who was murdered over the weekend.

Her body was found in Rathmichael, south Dublin on Monday.

She was born in the Philippines and came to Ireland to study.

Gardaí are investigating a fight between a number of men on the M50 in Dublin.

The incident happened around 6.20pm yesterday evening, when two cars stopped on the motorway between the Redcow and Ballymount junctions.

A number of people are then said to have become 'involved in an altercation'.

Save the 8th has said some of the abuse they have got from Yes voters online has been 'sickening and appalling'.

The No campaign group claims that most of the vitriol has been sparked by Yes campaigners.

The campaign also claims half of their posters around the country have been torn down.

The number of people commuting into Dublin city on bus, train or Luas every morning has reached record levels.

Figures published by Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority (NTA) show 107,160 people came into the city centre using public transport - the largest number recorded since the count began in 1980.

This now means that over half all journeys into the city in the morning are made on public transport.

The Government has nominated Mr Justice Gerard Hogan as an Advocate General to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Government nominated Mr Justice Hogan for the appointment.

Before the appointment can be made, he will be assessed by a panel set up by the European Union to confirm his suitability for the post.