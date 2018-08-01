Evening top 5: Vicky Phelan gets assurance from Taoiseach; the 'granny grant'; and Huawei overtakes Apple

The woman who highlighted the Cervical Check scandal Vicky Phelan has said the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised her 'he meant what he said'.

Mr Varadkar said alternative dispute resolution mechanisms "must be found" to court proceedings.

The pair met on Wednesday after Ms Phelan announced she was taking a break from all campaigning for women and families affected by the scandal.

One person is to face prosecution in the North for allegedly identifying the woman at the centre of the Belfast rape trial.

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland (PPSNI) confirmed it is taking the case after considering all evidence.

The individual is facing a charge of breaching the lifetime ban on identifying the complainant.

Data from three separate research firms has found that smartphone maker Huawei has overtaken Apple in global sales for the first time.

The information was compiled by the International Data Corporation (IDC), Counterpoint Research and Canalys.

It shows smartphone vendors shipped a total of 342 million units during the second quarter of 2018 - a 1.8% decline when compared to the 348.2 million units shipped in the second quarter of last year.

The Finance Minister says there are big questions over how a proposed childcare payment for grandparents - a so-called 'granny grant' - would work.

The idea by the Independent Alliance is to give a self-assessed payment to those who mind their grandchildren for more than 10 hours a week.

If the proposal is introduced, eligible grandparents could receive €1,000 a year.

Dog owners can now buy and renew their dog licence online with An Post.

The company says it is set to 'collar' more digital business though Licences.ie - guaranteeing delivery of a new or renewed dog licence with just a few clicks.

Dog licences continue to be available at all post offices priced €20 for a year - or €140 for a licence valid for the dog's lifetime.