Evening top 5: Varadkar hits out at DUP; parents lobby for sepsis awareness; and Ireland's first holographic call

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the DUP does not want the best of both worlds for Northern Ireland.

He was speaking at a Dáil debate on the proposed Brexit text negotiated between the EU and UK.

The Dáil is debating the draft agreement, which was backed by the British cabinet last week.

The parents of a Finglas teen who died in January are asking the Health Minister to urgently introduce a national public awareness campaign around sepsis.

The life-threatening condition is triggered when bacteria from an infection gets into the bloodstream. It can happen from something as simple as a urinary tract infection or a cut in the skin.

Its symptoms are very close to that of the flu which means it can often be undiagnosed. But sepsis kills more people in Ireland than heart attacks, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancer.

Nearly 70 female celebrities have signed an open letter to the UK Prime Minister calling for the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

Actresses Kate Beckinsale, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave and Jodie Whittaker are just some of the stars calling on Theresa May to give women a choice and control over their own bodies.

It comes as just under 50,000 people signed a Petition calling for women to be given access to free, safe and legal abortions in the North.

An investigation into Scouting Ireland has found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims within the organisation.

Minister Katherine Zappone delivered the news to the Oireachtas Committee for Children and Youth Affairs this morning, after receiving the information late last night.

Most of the cases date from the 1960s to the 1980s, with potentially one from an earlier period.

Vodafone Ireland has launched the first live 5G network site for commercial trials in Ireland.

To mark the occasion, it saw the first Irish international holographic call, using 5G technology.

The call was made from the Dublin Docklands to Vodafone's Innovation Centre in Germany.