Evening top 5: Varadkar 'dissatisfied' over smear test review; 'woman's place' referendum; and Irish Independence Day

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is "very dissatisfied" work has not begun to analyse more than 3,000 smear tests in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

The review was due to begin in May and was expected to help form part of the Scally Inquiry into what happened.

The number of women directly affected by the scandal has risen to 221.

The Cabinet has approved plans for a referendum on the reference to a woman’s place in the home.

Voters will be asked whether they want to delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution.

Critics have long argued that the article in the Constitution is outdated.

A bill which would declare January 21st as Ireland's Independence Day has passed all stages in the Seanad.

The Declaration of Independence Day Bill 2017 is likely to come before the Dáil in the autumn.

It would recognise the meeting of the first Dáil and the declaration of independence made on January 21st, 1919.

A recall has been issued for film coated tablets which contain Valsartan.

Valsartan is prescription medicine used in several different products.

It is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is also sometimes prescribed after a heart attack.

A major US retailer has pulled a clothing line which called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Walmart was selling baby clothes with the words 'Impeach 45' on them, made to look like a football jersey.

Mr Trump is the 45th president of the United States.