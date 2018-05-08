Evening top 5: US to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal; inquiry into cervical cancer scandal gets under way

The doctor leading the Scoping Inquiry into the cervical cancer controversy is promising to be ‘frank and forthright’.

Dr Gabriel Scally from the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK is heading up the investigation.

The independent inquiry - which Cabinet signed off on earlier today - will look at the US labs involved in the smear tests and who knew what about the non-disclosure of audits to patients.

Donald Trump has announced his plans to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

He made the announcement at the White House today after months of speculation about his intentions, slamming the deal as 'disastrous'.

However, the European Union announced its intention to preserve the deal - with Iran also suggesting an agreement could potentially be reached between the remaining countries.

The Director of the State Claims Agency says Vicky Phelan should never have been before the courts after taking a case over her cervical cancer misdiagnosis.

Ciaran Breen has told an Oireachtas Committee he deplores the fact that she was not told the results of an audit into her smear in 2014.

Social media site Facebook says it is no longer accepting adverts related to the Eighth Amendment referendum if they are based outside of Ireland.

The company says concerns have been raised about organisations and individuals based outside the country trying to influence the outcome of the referendum by buying ads on Facebook.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency as 'disgusting'.

They were made to look like campaign posters for Mr Harris, but appear to show a baby covered in blood behind him.

The posters also feature the Fine Gael logo and the colours of the party.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters, which were put up in Bray.