Evening top 5: US to sanction Russia over Salisbury attack; Dutch and German Ryanair pilots to join strike

Dutch and German pilots with Ryanair are set to strike on Friday - bringing the total number of countries affected by work stoppages to five.

Pilots based in Belgium, Sweden and Ireland have previously announced their intention to stop work for 24 hours on August 10th.

The strikes have already seen the airline cancel around 400 flights to/from the five countries.

Picture by: Matt Dunham/AP/Press Association Images

The US is to impose new sanctions against Russia in the wake of the novichok nerve agent attack in the UK.

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury in March.

The British government and a number of its allies blamed Russia for the attack - claims the Kremlin vehemently denied.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has defended the Government's record on hospital waiting lists.

Figures released by Fianna Fáil earlier suggest almost one million people are on hospital waiting lists.

The party said an analysis of various health waiting lists reveal that there are 997,258 patient appointments outstanding in the first half of the year.

Image: Paul Quinn

Housing activists have insisted they 'won't give up the fight' after occupying a vacant property in Dublin's north inner city.

The protestors are calling for action on rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions - and insist 'enough is enough.'

Around 150 demonstrators marched from O'Connell Street to Summerhill Parade yesterday evening to highlight the homeless crisis - some wearing Leo Varadkar masks.

The Democratic Unionist Party's Ian Paisley Jr could become the first member of the British Parliament to lose his seat under legislation brought in after a major scandal over expenses in 2009.

A recall petition has gotten underway in his North Antrim, which could spark a by-election if 10% of his constituents decide to back it.

Mr Paisley Jr has already been suspended from the House of Commons and the DUP over his failure to declare two luxury family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan Government.