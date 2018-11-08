Evening top 5: US Authorities identify California gunman; Investigation into Irishman's murder in South Africa; Ó Cuív sacked from Fianna Fáil front bench

Investigation into murder of Irish man John Curran in South Africa

South African police are investigating the murder of an Irish man in Cape Town.

John Curran, a former director of education at the Mellon Educate charity, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are looking at CCTV footage after he was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday morning.

Captain Ezra October confirmed emergency services declared Mr Curran dead at the scene at around 10.30am local time.

US Authorities identify gunman believed to have murdered 12 people in California bar

US police have identified the man they believe was responsible for murdering twelve people, including a police officer, at a country-and-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ian David Long was a former US Marine.

It is understood he turned the gun on himself after opening fire inside the busy bar.

On the Hard Shoulder this evening, White House Bureau Chief for West Wing Reports Paul Brandus said detectives are still working on a motive.

Éamon Ó Cuív sacked from Fianna Fáil front bench

Galway TD Éamon Ó Cuív has been sacked from the Fianna Fáil front bench.

Deputy Ó Cuív was one of two senior party members involved in unveiling a party candidate for elections in Northern Ireland – without approval from party leadership.

Senator Mark Daly was yesterday sacked as the party’s deputy leader in the Seanad for his part in unveiling Omagh Councillor Sorcha McAnespy as the first Fianna Fáil candidate to ever stand for election in the north.

The saga was extremely embarrassing for party leadership – as it is still in negotiations with the SDLP about a possible merger.

WATCH: White House bans CNN reporter Jim Acosta for questioning Donald Trump

A reporter with the US news network CNN has been banned from the White House, following a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was asked to hand over his press pass to the Secret Service on Wednesday.

During a press conference earlier, Mr Acosta tried to ask Mr Trump about a campaign advert that showed migrants climbing over walls.

This ad was banned by several networks - including CNN, Facebook and Fox.

Dutchman launches bid to legally make himself younger

A 69-year-old man is taking the Dutch State to court in an attempt to legally make himself 20 years younger.

Former TV personality Emile Ratelband launched the legal bid in the city of Arnhem on Monday.

Now a motivational speaker, Mr Ratelband is arguing that if it is possible to change your name and your gender – it should also be possible to change your age.

He told De Telegraaf newspaper that the change will prevent him being discriminated against based on his age – while also increasing his options on dating app Tinder.