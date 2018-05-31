Evening top 5: Two teenagers die after Ennis swimming incident; Trump hits EU with steel and aluminum tariffs

Two teenagers have died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a quarry lake in Co Clare.

They were among a group of young people swimming at Knockanean in Ennis.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna attends a protest outside Leinster House over the Cervical Check scandal, 30-05-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

An expedited hearing date of June 29th has been set for Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s legal action against the HSE.

The 37-year-old mother-of-five is one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy first highlighted by Vicky Phelan in April.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna is seeking damages for an alleged misreading or misdiagnosis of a smear test.

The Tánaiste has voiced his "deep disappointment and frustration" at the decision to grant planning permission for a new waste-to-energy incinerator in Cork Harbour.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the €160m facility to be built in Ringaskiddy, County Cork

It is expected the incinerator will process 240,000 tonnes of waste every year.

Donald Trump. Picture by: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Press Association Images

The Trump administration has announced plans to impose tariffs on some metal imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico from midnight tonight.

The US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed there will be a 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminium.

The administration has cited 'national security' concerns for the move.

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that a journalist told her colleague she got negative information on Maurice McCabe from Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Alison O’Reilly said she did not believe it when Debbie McCann told her Sergeant McCabe was a paedophile, and that senior Gardaí told her that.