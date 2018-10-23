Evening top 5: Tuam site to be forensically excavated; two Dublin schools closed over 'structural issues'

The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam will be fully and forensically excavated to recover the remains of children buried there, the Children's Minister has announced.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Arrangements for reburial or memorialisation of those children will then be arranged.

File photo of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Two teenage boys, charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel, will stand trial next year.

The 14-year-olds, who cannot be named because they are minors, appeared before the Central Criminal Court earlier.

The body of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia, or Ana, Kriegel was found in a derelict building in Lucan, Co Dublin on May 14th.

Two Dublin schools have been closed with immediate effect amid concerns over 'significant structural issues'.

Earlier this week, fears over fire safety issues forced Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan to close one of its buildings.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together School and St Luke's National School in Tyrrelstown are now both being closed as a 'precautionary measure' following assessments carried out today.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

A judge has ordered that whatever’s left of Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s €7.5 million settlement should be transferred to the accountant of the High Court.

The mother-of-five, who lost her battle with cancer a few weeks ago, sued the HSE and a US lab as part of the CervicalCheck controversy.

The European Commission has told Italy to revise its planned budget for 2019 - an unprecedented move by the EU.

The populist Italian government has proposed spending plans that would see the country's deficit to increase to 2.4% of GDP.

In an opinion issued today, the European Commission warned that increase would be three times higher than the goal of a 0.8% deficit initially agreed between the EU and Italy.