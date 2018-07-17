Evening top 5: Trump claims he misspoke during Putin summit; Ryanair cancels 24 flights ahead of strike

Theresa May has again narrowly avoided a significant defeat in Westminster, amid the ongoing political turmoil over her Brexit plans.

A number of pro-European Conservative MPs had put forward an amendment for Britain to remain in a customs union if no trade agreement has been reached by next January 21st.

The amendment - considered a significant challenge to the government - was backed by Labour.

However, the amendment was ultimately defeated by the government with 307 votes to 301 .

Picture by: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump has moved to clarify remarks he made during his press conference with Vladimir Putin yesterday, suggesting he misspoke.

The US President provoked controversy following his summit in Helsinki with the Russian leader yesterday, including from Republicans.

However, today he insisted that he accepted US intelligence agencies conclusions that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Ryanair has cancelled 24 flights between Ireland and the UK this Friday as it's Irish-based pilots prepare for a second day of strike action.

In a statement this afternoon, the airline said the cancellations affect "high frequency routes" between the UK and Ireland "to minimise the impact on the holiday plans" of Irish families travelling to the continent.

From left to right: President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Tokyo in 2015 | Image: © European Union

The European Union and Japan have signed an Economic Partnership Agreement.

EU firms export over €58bn in goods and €28bn in services to Japan every year.

Under the trade agreement, Japan will remove trade barriers and shape global trade rules in line with EU standards and values.

New drink driving laws have passed through all stages in the Oireachtas, after senators voted in favour of the legislation this afternoon.

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill will see the introduction of an automatic driving ban for first-time offenders, including those detected at the lowest limit.

It will also make it an offence for car owners to allow a learner driver to use their car without a qualified driver.

The new laws will come into force after the bill is signed by President Higgins.