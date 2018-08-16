Evening top 5: Tributes to Aretha Franklin; Trump editorials; and Molly Malone comes 'Alive Alive O'

Tributes are being paid to US singer Aretha Franklin, who has has died at 76.

Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday.

The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.

Hundreds of newspapers and news outlets have published editorials denouncing Donald Trump's attacks on the press.

National and local papers in the US have taken part in today's actions, with some international publications also publishing their own editorials.

It comes in response to President Trump's frequent criticism of the media, which he has previously referred to as 'the enemy of the people'.

Stiefel Laboratories in Sligo has confirmed it is to close its manufacturing site in the town.

The closure will see 165 staff lose their jobs.

The facility will shut down on a phased basis over the next three years.

The High Court has ordered those behind the Summerhill Occupation to leave the vacant property by tomorrow morning.

Demonstrators have been occupying a home at Summerhill Parade in Dublin's north inner city for the past week.

The building and six adjoining properties are owned by Pat O’Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan.

Molly Malone's statue in Dublin city is the latest to 'speak' as part of a new tourism initiative.

Ten of the capital's most famous statues have been given the gift of the gab as part of the Talking Statues Dublin campaign.

Visitors can pass a statue, swipe their smartphone on a nearby plaque and get a call back from that person.