Evening top 5: Transgender death in Galway; work email ruling; and LGBT award for McAleese

The Department of Justice has confirmed a transgender woman has died at a direct provision centre in Co Galway.

It is understood she fell ill at the centre earlier.

The department has described the death as "unexplained."

Gardaí in Co Laois are investigating a report that a number of men were found in the back of a truck.

The five men were reportedly found in Straboe, Mountmellick at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

According to gardaí, the men are said to have fled when the door of the trailer was opened.

The Labour Court has awarded €7,500 in compensation to a business development executive for having to deal with out-of-hours work emails.

Gráinne O'Hara, who no longer works at the company, took the action against Kepak Convenience Foods.

In her complaint, she claimed she was required to answer work emails after 5pm - including some which came in up to midnight.

Former President Mary McAleese is to receive the inaugural Vanguard Award at this year's GAZE International LGBT Film Festival.

Mrs McAleese, who has spoken widely on her support for gay rights, will be presented with the award by filmmaker John Butler on Monday.

This will be the closing night gala of the festival.

The final line-up for this year's Electric Picnic festival has been announced.

Newly-announced acts include The Prodigy and a range of Irish acts - including Picture This, Walking on Cars, The Coronas, Gavin James, Ash and Delorentos.

They join already announced acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack, N*E*R*D and St Vincent.