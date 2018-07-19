Evening top 5: Theresa May visits Northern Ireland border areas; Trump planning to invite Putin to Washington

Donald Trump has asked a senior adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington DC in the autumn.

The announcement comes after the US and Russian leaders met in Helsinki on Monday.

The US President arrived back in Washington this week to outrage from both Democrat and Republican politicians over his comments at the summit.

Prime Minister Theresa May (right) and Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) during a visit to Belleek pottery factory on the northern side of the border. Picture by: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has arrived in Fermanagh at the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, travelling to the border for the first time since she became prime minister.

Her visit to the Irish border area comes amid the ongoing political turmoil over her government's Brexit plans.

Meanwhile, the EU's chief negotiator has warned that the agreement of an "all-weather insurance policy" for the Irish border remains a "matter of urgency" in Brexit talks.

The Israeli parliament has passed a controversial bill that says only Jewish people have the right to national self-determination.

It also defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and removes Arabic as an official language.

Instead the language has been downgraded to a "special status", which will be determined by a separate law.

Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Spanish region of Catalonia. Picture by: Bernd Settnik/DPA/PA Images

The Spanish Supreme Court has dropped European arrest warrants for Carles Puigdemont and five other Catalan politicians.

The former Catalan president and other senior officials have been in exile in other European countries since unilaterally declaring Catalan independence in the wake of a contested referendum.

A court in the German state of Schleswig Holstein last week ruled Mr Puigdemont would not be extradited on the accusation of rebellion - and could only be returned to Spain to face the lesser charge of misusing public funds.

DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has apologised to the British House of Commons over his failure to declare two luxury family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan Government.

The North Antrim representative is facing a 30-day suspension from the house.

The holidays were originally reported by the Daily Telegraph which estimated the value at £100,000 (€112,000) - however Mr Paisley claims the cost was closer to £50,000 (€56,000).