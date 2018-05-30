Evening top 5: Taoiseach warns adoption revelations may be "tip of the iceberg"; 'murdered' Russian journalist turns up alive

The Taoiseach has warned that the illegally registered adoptions at St Patrick's Guild may only be the "tip of the iceberg."

Yesterday it was revealed 126 people had their adoptive parents registered as their birth parents, and may not know they are adopted at all.

An independent investigation is to look into the matter.

Speaking in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said there will be a sampling exercise of other adoption agencies amid fears thousands of people may be affected.

File photo of journalist Arkady Babchenko, 09-08-2013. Image: AP Photo/Alexander Baroshin

A Russian journalist who Ukrainian police had claimed was shot dead at his Kiev apartment has appeared alive at a news conference.

Arkady Babchenko - best known as a war correspondent - had been a major critic of the Kremlin in recent years.

He was reported to have been shot dead on Wednesday.

At a press conference this afternoon however, Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told reporters the agency had faked Mr Babchenko's death in an attempt to foil a Russian assassination attempt.

There were 9,652 people in emergency accommodation last month, according to the latest homeless figures.

The April figures show a slight drop of 29 people compared to the March statistics.

However, the Department of Housing also says a number of cases have been 'corrected' after a 'categorisation issue' - suggesting 45 people in Meath and 252 in Dublin were in homes rather than in emergency accommodation.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal to young people in Dunleer in Co Louth about the murder of Cameron Reilly.

It’s been four days since the body of 18-year-old Cameron was found in a field in Rivervale in Dunleer, Co Louth with injuries to his neck.

It’s believed young people may have vital information on his murder but may be worried about coming forward as they were drinking or taking drugs that night.

Superintendent Andrew Watters from Drogheda Garda Station says they are not focusing on any drinking or drug use.

The Transport Minister is aiming to ban rickshaws from Irish streets.

Opposition parties have called for the night time transports to be regulated instead, noting their popularity among many commuters.

TDs have also warned that many operators are legitimate - with drivers reliant on the income.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Transport Committee this afternoon, Transport Minister Shane Ross said regulation would be too expensive for the State.