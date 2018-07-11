Evening top 5: Strike by some Ryanair pilots to go ahead tomorrow; Fine Gael to back President Higgins for second term

Fine Gael will back President Michael D Higgins for a second term as President.

The party has decided against running its own candidate.

The party's executive council will have the final say on the matter next week, but is expected to support the decision made by the parliamentary party this evening.

File photo shows Ryanair planes on the runway at Dublin Airport | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The strike by Dublin-based pilots with Ryanair will go ahead tomorrow, after talks between the airline and the Fórsa union broke up this evening.

No substantive progress on the issues has been made following a day of talks.

Ryanair yesterday confirmed that it will cancel up to 30 flights between the UK and Ireland as a result of the industrial action.

The Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) has launched an investigation after a loaded Garda sub-machine guns was found on a Dublin street.

The weapon was handed in to Store Street Garda Station in the city centre by a member of the public yesterday.

A senior Garda officer "has been appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie/ Pool pics

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have returned to England after their visit to Dublin.

Their two-day visit to Ireland saw the newly-married royal couple meet with both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

Doctors in Thailand have said the 12 boys and their football coach rescued from Tham Luang Cave are 'all in good health'.

Footage released by the Thai government has shown a number of the rescued boys recovering in hospital.

Video clips show them chatting with nurses and making the two-finger 'victory' sign.