Evening top 5: Spain suggests Brexit summit may be off; Mullingar 40-year football bans; and 'Rogue' Daniel O'Donnell

Spain has threatened to call off Sunday's European Union summit on Brexit, unless an agreement is made with the UK over Gibraltar.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Friday: "If there is no deal, it's obvious that what will happen is that the European Council will most likely not take place."

Mr Sanchez added that the current "guarantees are not enough and so Spain maintains its veto on the Brexit deal."

Three Mullingar Town players have been banned from all football activity in Ireland for 40 years each for their involvement in an assault against a referee.

Daniel Sweeney, aged in his 50s, reportedly suffered serious injuries to his jaw, cheekbone and nose in the incident in the town of Horseleap earlier this month.

The altercation happened after a match between Horseleap FC and Mullingar Town.

Almost 9 in 10 women in Ireland who have been murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them.

The figures have been revealed in Women's Aid's Femicide Watch 2018, which has been released today.

More than half of women (56%) who were murdered were killed by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband (based on resolved cases), while 61% were killed in their own homes.

Canadian carrier WestJet has announced it is to offer a daily non-stop service from Halifax to Dublin.

The seasonal route, using a Boeing 737-MAX, will begin operations in April next year through to October 25th.

The airline says the flights are timed to "optimize connectivity to and from flights from central Canada and the Atlantic provinces".

Fans of country singer Daniel O'Donnell are being warned that someone is masquerading as him on WhatsApp.

The impersonator is trying to extort money from fans, pretending it is for charities related to Mr O'Donnell.

His management company, KCP, say they immediately contacted all fan club members when the issue came to light on October 16th.