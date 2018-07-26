Evening top 5: "Serious indications" Greek wildfires started deliberately; Barnier rejects customs plan; Man jailed for infecting women with HIV

Authorities uncover "serious indications" Greek wildfires were started deliberately

Authorities in Greece have said there are "serious indications" that a wildfire that killed at least 82 people near Athens was started deliberately.

Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis and ground inspections suggest the fire that broke out on Monday was set deliberately.

Tributes have been pouring in since yesterday for Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in the tragedy.

He was on honeymoon with his wife, Zoe Holohan, in the coastal town of Mati near Athens when the fires erupted.

Barnier rejects UK customs plan

The EUs chief negotiator has rejected a key element of the UK Government’s recent Brexit proposals.

Speaking at the close of the latest round of talks Michel Barnier shot down Britain’s plan to collect tariffs on behalf of the EU at UK borders.

Appearing alongside UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab he also noted that there is already a “clear agreement” between both sides that the Withdrawal Agreement must contain an “all-weather insurance policy,” ensuring there will be no return to a hard border in Ireland.

“As we agreed in December, the absence of a hard border has to be guaranteed no matter what the future relationship will be,” he said.

Man jailed for ten years for infecting partners with HIV

A man has been jailed for ten years for causing serious harm to two of his former partners by infecting them with HIV.

The 28-year-old, who came to Ireland from Africa, was diagnosed with HIV in 2008 but the women were not aware of the diagnosis at the time.

He was tested for HIV as part of the asylum seeker process and the results came back positive.

The court heard he began a sexual relationship with the first complainant in 2009 and moved in with her soon afterwards.

Gardaí seize thousands of child abuse images in searches around the country

Gardaí investigating the possession and distribution of child abuse material have seized phones and laptops at 31 properties around the country.

Thousands of images are believed to have been seized in 15 counties by the Garda Online Child Exploitation Unit.

The searches were carried out as part of the second phase of Operation Ketch.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are speaking with a number of people.

McGregor accepts plea deal at New York court

Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over his attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters in April.

The MMA star and fellow Dublin fighter Cian Cowley both accepted a plea deal at a New York court house this afternoon.

McGregor had been facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

Under the plea deal, all felony charges were dropped. They were sentenced to five days community service on the disorderly conduct charge.