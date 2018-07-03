Evening top 5: Ryanair strike; Thai rescue continues; and OPW in hot water over Papal Cross

Pilots at Ryanair have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, and will hold a strike next week.

The Ireland-based pilots will engage in a 24 hour strike next Thursday, July 12th from 1.00am.

The airline agreed to recognise trade unions for the first time last December in order to avert strikes during the Christmas period.

The missing Thai footballers had gone into the cave as part of an initiation-type event, one of the divers who helped find them has said.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, are believed to have been inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex to write their names on the walls before coming back out.

But a flash flood trapped them inside the complex along with their 25-year-old coach.

Four men and twin girls (4) have been rescued after an inflatable airbed drifted out to sea in Co Wexford.

Fethard RNLI was involved in the rescue on Monday evening, after the two girls drifted out to sea on the inflatable lilo.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched just after 8.30pm, when two local women raised the alarm that they could see an airbed with two girls drifting out to sea off Duncannon Beach.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has advised the public to take extra care when handling and preparing food, following an increase in the number of VTEC (E.coli) infections.

VTEC is a type of E.coli that can live in the gut of healthy cattle and sheep.

It is a common cause of food poisoning which can lead to serious complications.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has defended cleaning the Papal Cross in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

It comes as Irish Water is warning that supplies could be restricted until the autumn.

A hosepipe ban is set to be extended this week to Laois, Kilkenny, Limerick, Kerry, Galway and Waterford.