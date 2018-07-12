Evening top 5: Ryanair pilots announce two more strike days; British government reveals its Brexit white paper

Dayna Kearney has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing the deaths of four of her friends in Athy, Co Kildare in January 2015.

The 23-year-old from Crossneen, Co Carlow was also cleared of driving a car which she knew, or ought to have known, was defective.

The verdicts were returned after just half an hour of jury deliberations.

Ryanair pilots at Dublin Airport go on strike for the first time ever in the company's history. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin-based Ryanair pilots have confirmed they are planning to hold two more days of strikes later this month.

The Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) - a branch of the Fórsa union - announced the plans this evening, as its first 24-hour strike continues.

It now says it is giving notice that it intends to hold two more one-day strikes on Friday 20th July and Tuesday 24th July.

Two brothers have been found guilty of the brutal murder of a man in Dublin, while their father has been acquitted.

Neil Reilly received a number of chop wounds and was then run over by a car a year and a half ago in Lucan.

54-year-old Paul Bradley and his two sons - 24-year-old Dean and 20-year-old Jason - had pleaded not guilty to murder.

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump stand with Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Picture by: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Donald Trump has arrived in Britain for a four-day visit, with the US President insisting he is 'fine' with protests expected to coincide with the visit.

President Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Stansted Airport this afternoon.

Major demonstrations are expected to take place tomorrow in London, with Met Police saying they believe "there will be a lot of people coming to protest".

The Taoiseach has warned that the British government's white paper on Brexit will not change Ireland's priorities.

The paper, outlining the proposals agreed by the British Cabinet last week, was published this afternoon, and lays out the British government's plans for the future relationship with the EU.

In the document, Prime Minister Theresa May writes: "Our proposal is comprehensive. It is ambitious. And it strikes the balance we need – between rights and obligations."