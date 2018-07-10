Evening top 5: President Higgins confirms bid for second term; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Dublin

Thai Navy SEALs have confirmed that all 12 boys and their football coach who were trapped in a flooded cave complex have now been rescued.

It is over two weeks since rising waters trapped the group deep in the cave complex in the north of the country.

The rescued boys and their coach have been taken to hospital following the rescue, where they are expected to stay for several days.

President Higgins in Mayo, confirming his intention to seek a second term in office. Image: Sean Defoe

President Michael D Higgins says he has serious concerns about the future of the country, which have led him to run for a second term in office.

The President cited Brexit, the state of the EU and Northern Ireland as issues he wanted to help shape.

He officially launched his re-election bid today, and has informed the Government of his intention to seek a second term.

David Drumm has been given a 15 month suspended sentence for giving illegal loans to the so called Maple 10.

The former Anglo Irish Bank CEO is already in prison for conspiring to defraud people about the health of the now defunct bank.

Mr Drumm admitted last month to ten charges of giving unlawful loans to a group of businessmen known as the Maple 10.

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Ireland for a two-day visit.

The royal couple arrived at Dublin Airport shortly after 5pm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings this evening, before attending a summer party hosted by the British Ambassador.

Ryanair says it is cancelling up to 30 Irish flights on Thursday as a result of a strike by Dublin-based pilots.

A number of flights between the UK and Ireland will be affected.

However, the airline says all flights between Ireland and continental Europe will operate as normal.