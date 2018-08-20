Evening top 5: Pope responds to clerical abuse 'atrocities'; Greece successfully exits bailout programme

Gardaí investigating the death of a man after a stabbing in south Dublin are appealing for information.

It happened shortly after 8.00pm on Sunday when gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove in Crumlin.

A man aged in his 60s was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Pope Francis delivers a speech as he leads an evening prayer vigil with youths at Rome's Circus Maximus | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Pope Francis has responded to new reports of clerical sexual abuse and the ecclesial cover-up.

In a letter addressed to 'the whole People of God', published on The Vatican website, he calls on the church to be close to victims in solidarity, and to join in acts of prayer for those "atrocities".

He says the heart-wrenching pain of these victims was "long ignored, kept quiet or silenced."

The statement comes following a report detailing sexual abuse by hundreds of priests in the US state of Pennsylvania.

A group that supports people who have experienced child sexual abuse has said it is 'disappointed and frustrated' with the Pope's response to abuse within the Catholic church.

Executive Director Maeve Lewis said: “There is nothing in this new communication from Pope Francis to show that the Vatican intends to put in place clear laws and protocols that will hold every bishop and cardinal who shield sex offenders and place them in positions where they can continue to abuse children."

An Irish survivor of clerical sex abuse, meanwhile, said the Pope’s comments today don’t go far enough.

Limerick's Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup outside Limerick Colbert railway station. ©INPHO/TommyDickson

Thousands of people have turned out in Limerick for the homecoming of the All-Ireland senior hurling winners.

The hurlers - along with the Liam McCarthy cup - arrived at Colbert Station this evening, and were greeted by Mayor of Limerick James Collins.

They're now travelling towards the city's Gaelic Grounds, where this evening's main celebrations are being held.

Greece has officially ended its three-year bailout programme.

This follows the distribution of €61.9bn by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) over three years "in support of macroeconomic adjustment and bank recapitalisation".

The ESM says the remaining €24.1bn, available under the maximum €86bn programme, was not needed.