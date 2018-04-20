Evening top 5: Opposing campaigns both welcome latest abortion poll results; DJ Avicii dies aged 28

The Democratic Party in the US has filed a lawsuit against Russia and the Trump campaign - alleging a conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

The party alleges that senior Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government to damage the election prospects of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and "bolster its own chance to win the presidency".

Avicii. Picture by: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The Swedish DJ and producer Avicii has died at the age of 28.

He was found dead in Muscat, Oman earlier this afternoon.

Publicist Diana Baron said: "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Campaigners on both sides of the abortion debate are welcoming the results of a new voter poll.

The Ipsos/MRBI poll in the Irish Times shows that a strong majority of people are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, despite a drop in support.

The last survey in January had the pro-choice side on 56% - that is now down to 47%.

The 'No' side has also dropped, however, going down one to 28%.

A bag piper at the front of the hearse which contains the coffin of country singer Big Tom McBride as it arrives for the funeral at Saint Patrick’s Church, Oram, Castleblayney Co. Monaghan. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

Singer Big Tom has been laid to rest in his native Co Monaghan.

81-year-old Tom McBride passed away on Tuesday, less than 80 days after his wife Rose.

Family, friends and fans gathered for the King of Country's funeral mass in Oram this morning.

There has been widespread welcome of new figures, which show a record decrease in the number of rough sleepers in Dublin.

The figures, published by the Department of Housing, show the number of people sleeping rough dropped from 184 in winter 2017 to 110 in spring 2018.

This is a 40% drop and the largest decrease on record.