Evening top 5: New domestic violence laws pass final stages; Mother settles case over cancer misdiagnosis; Tracker scandal deepens

New domestic violence laws passed in the Dáil

New laws criminalising emotional and psychological abuse have passed the final stages in the Dáil.

The Domestic Violence Bill 2017 includes the offence of coercive control for the first time.

Coercive control is generally recognised as behaviour designed to dominate a partner, usually through fear, threats or emotional blackmail.

The bill also aims to offer greater access to the courts for victims.

Terminally ill woman settles case against US lab over cancer misdiagnosis

A terminally ill mother of two, who was wrongly told she did not have cancer in 2011, has settled her case against a US lab for €2.5m.

43-year-old Vicky Phelan - who lives in Annacotty, Co Limerick - was given less than a year to live in January.

In 2011, she was told there were no abnormalities found in the smear sample sent to Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc. in Austin, Texas.

But three years later, a review found the results were incorrect.

Number of customers hit by tracker mortgage scandal increases by 3,400

The Central Bank says the number of people identified as having been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal has risen by 3,400 since December.

Tens of thousands of customers of several Irish lenders were overcharged or wrongly denied a tracker rate.

The latest update brings the total number of affected customers to 37,100, and 90% of those have been offered compensation.

€459 million has now been paid out in redress and compensation, according to the Central Bank.

Restrictions attached to new Dublin Airport runway "catastrophic"

The head of the Dublin Airport Authority has warned that restrictions attached to the building of a new runway will have "catastrophic" results.

The new runway is expected to open by 2021.

However, the project was approved on the basis that it can’t be used between 11pm and 7am.

DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips said the conditions will also force the airport to reduce the number of flights operating on its existing runways - during its busiest operating hours.

Protesters demand safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians

Protesters have gathered outside Leinster House calling on the Government to invest in safer streets for cyclists.

The demonstration comes after a teenage cyclist was killed in an accident near Donnybrook in Dublin last Wednesday.

The death brings to five the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads this year.

Meanwhile 14 pedestrians have already been killed on Irish roads this year.