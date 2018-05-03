Evening top 5: Natalia Karaczyn's sister speaks out; 'Vote No' posters; and Press Freedom Day

The sister of Sligo mother Natalia Karaczyn has spoken of the devastation facing her family in the days after her death.

The 30-year-old, who was originally from Poland, was found dead on the on the outskirts of Sligo town on Tuesday.

Her husband, 32-year-old Rafal Karaczyn, appeared in court this morning charged with her murder.

Pro-life posters that say a foetus can kick and yawn at nine weeks are factually incorrect, according to the Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital.

Speaking to Newstalk's Lunchtime Live, Professor Fergal Malone noted that a “yawn is an inhalation of breath" and as such is impossible for a foetus - which is surrounded by fluid in the womb.

The Professor also noted that the notion of a foetus kicking or having “any such conscious movement” after nine weeks gestation is misleading.

A review of maternity care at Portiuncula Hospital in Co Galway has found "serious errors" in a number of cases.

It has also criticised standards in training and management.

The inquiry looked at 18 births - including six cases where the babies died.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and film-maker Roman Polanski from its membership.

The academy said its board of governors met on Tuesday night and voted on their status in accordance with their Standards of Conduct.

The AMPAS, which runs the Oscars, also expelled producer Harvey Weinstein last year over mounting accusations against him.

Thirty-three journalists have died around the world so far this year.

The figure comes as World Press Freedom Day is marked.

This includes ten journalists killed this month in Afghanistan.