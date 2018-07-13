Evening top 5: Murder investigation launched after Cork stabbing; huge crowds protest against Trump in London

A dozen Russian intelligence officers have been charged in the US with hacking offences connected with alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It comes as part of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The 12 people charged worked for an intelligence agency within the Russian General Staff (GRU).

The indictment released today alleges that the Russian officers worked to hack into computer networks of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Picture by: Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump has left England for Scotland, after a working visit that saw major protests and a controversy erupt over the US President's comments in a newspaper interview.

President Trump earlier denied criticising Prime Minister Theresa May, following the publication of an explosive tabloid interview.

It came as thousands of people gathered in central London for protests against the US President.

At least 128 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan.

Officials said another 150 people have been injured in the blast.

Election candidate Siraj Raisani was among those killed in the town of Mastung.

It comes amid growing tensions ahead of elections on July 25th.

Picture by: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/DPA/PA Images

Details of water restrictions for Wicklow and Dublin have been confirmed.

It comes in a bid to protect water supplies amid the ongoing dry weather.

Irish Water says the night-time restrictions will be in place between 10pm and 5am from Monday for multiple areas across Dublin, as well as Bray in Co Wicklow.

A 24-year-old man stabbed to death in Cork last night has been named locally as Conor Quinn.

Gardaí have now launched a murder investigation.

The man was stabbed at Bridge Street in Mallow at 8.30pm yesterday evening during a fight with another young man.