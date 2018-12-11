Evening top 5: More alleged Scouting abuse victims identified; May to meet Varadkar; and Strasbourg shooting

More than 300 alleged victims and 200 alleged perpetrators have now been identified as part of the investigation into abuse within scouting.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has received an update from Scouting Ireland amid a continuing review of historical files and calls to a confidential helpline.

The total number of cases identified now stands at 317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators.

A gunman is on the run after two people were killed when shots were fired near a Christmas market in Strasbourg, French police have said.

Eleven people were also injured when gunshots were heard just after 8.00pm in Rue des Orfevres - near the market in Place Kleber, which attracts millions of tourists each year.

Police armed with machine guns were seen running into the square moments later and it was quickly evacuated.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to hold talks with the British Prime Minister Theresa May in Dublin on Wednesday.

The leaders will meet ahead of a European Council summit on Thursday.

It comes as Mrs May has been holding talks the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday to discuss "clear concerns" over the UK's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

She is meeting EU leaders in an attempt to "seek reassurances" on the Irish border backstop.

The murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other persecuted journalists have named as Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2018.

Mr Khashoggi is named alongside Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo as 'The Guardians' - the magazine's choice for the high-profile title.

They're described as "four journalists and one news organisation who have paid a terrible price to seize the challenge of this moment".

The DSPCA is looking for a family to foster seven puppies over Christmas.

The dogs, who are around four weeks old, are named after Santa's reindeer.

Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Blitzen and Rudolf are lab-collie puppies looking for a foster home with their mother Holly.