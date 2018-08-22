Evening top 5: Molly Martens sentence extended; 'Stand for Truth' march; and Dublin Bus changes refunds

Convicted murderer Molly Martens has had four years added to her jail sentence in the US.

She was convicted of the murder of her Irish husband Jason Corbett last year in North Carolina.

Her sentence was extended by four years because of a number of breaches of prison rules.

Organisers of a solidarity march for victims of clerical abuse say they expect thousands of people to take part.

The event has been timed to coincide with the Irish visit of Pope Francis as he attends the World Meeting of Families.

The Stand4Truth march will assemble at 2.30pm on Sunday August 26th at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square in Dublin.

Dublin Bus has announced it is to stop refunding customers who overpay in cash.

The change will take effect from Sunday September 9th.

From that time, customers will no longer be issued a 'refund due' receipt if they overpay for their journey with cash.

Coconut oil is "one of the worst foods you can eat" and is "pure poison," a Harvard professor has said.

In a speech at the prestigious American university, Dr Karin Michels warned against consuming it.

The speech was called Coconut Oil and other Nutritional Errors.

Czech carmaker Škoda has unveiled a specially commissioned stained-glass car to celebrate the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

The company said the windows were completed by Ireland’s “last fully trained traditional stained-glass designer,” Evan Connan.

The project saw over 1,700 individual pieces of glass hand cut and embedded in 25 metres of lead, in traditional church style.