Evening top 5: May claims 95% of Brexit deal is agreed; murder investigation launched after Cabra death

Gardaí in Dublin have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dublin.

The body of mother-of-two Amanda Carroll was discovered at an apartment at Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 30s remains in custody in connection with Ms Carroll's death.

Theresa May. Picture by: PA/PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has said 95% of a Brexit deal has been reached between the EU and UK, but acknowledged that the issue of a Northern Ireland backstop remains a 'considerable' sticking point.

The British Prime Minister was again updating MPs in Westminster, following last week's EU Council summit in Brussels.

She again committed to avoiding a hard border in Ireland, but added she could not accept the original backstop proposed by the EU.

Human rights groups have warned that retaining the reference to ‘blasphemy’ in the constitution would send out a very negative message internationally.

Amnesty International and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties this morning issued a joint call for a ‘Yes’ vote in the blasphemy referendum on Friday.

The 1937 provision means that it is technically a criminal offence to publish or say anything blasphemous.

File photo of Liadh Ni Riada arriving for a presidential campaign debate, 13-10-2018



Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada has written to Michael D Higgins calling for him to answer questions over his use of public money.

The Sinn Féin candidate said she was writing on the back of very serious questions which were raised in the media over the weekend.

It comes after police in Northern Ireland rejected the president’s claim that he was forced to travel to Belfast by private jet because they could not provide a security escort on the road.

Saudi Arabia is continuing to insist that its Crown Prince did not sanction the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The country’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have both called Mr Khashoggi’s son to offer him their condolences on his death.

The country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency claimed that Salah Khashoggi "expressed his sincere thanks" for the gesture.

Over the weekend, the country finally acknowledged that the 59-year-old journalist died in its consulate in Istanbul.