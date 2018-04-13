Evening top 5: Man dies in suspected Wexford assault; UN warning; and Irish Coast Guard to be honoured

A man has been arrested following an incident in which another man died in Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating an incident which happened earlier on Friday evening at Rosslare Europort.

An assault is alleged to have occurred between the two men at around 7.00pm in the Europort compound.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said the situation in Syria "represents the most serious threat to international peace and security".

In remarks to the Security Council in New York, he said: "I appeal to the Security Council to fulfil its duties and not give up on efforts to agree upon a dedicated, impartial, objective and independent mechanism for attributing responsibility with regard to the use of chemical weapons.

"I stand ready to support such efforts."

It has been revealed that the Irish Coast Guard will be honoured at the 2018 Rehab People of the Year Awards on Sunday.

The event was due to be held on March 3rd, but was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

The 43rd People of the Year Awards will see the Irish Coast Guard honoured in recognition of the bravery of the men and women who carry out their duties despite considerable risk to their lives.

Police in Northern Ireland say five people have been arrested following a major operation focusing on the INLA.

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out its largest operation to date on Friday, with over 200 police officers supported by colleagues from Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British HM Revenue and Customs service.

Five people were arrested - aged 33, 41, 48, 49 and 51 - with further arrests planned.

A dog has been rescued from a zipped plastic bag at the side of the road in County Longford.

The little yorkshire terrier was found in a frozen and traumatised state in Derryharrow by a member of the public.

The plastic bag was zipped closed and the man who found him had to cut the bag open in case the dog suffocated.