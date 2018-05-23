Evening top 5: Jastine fund tops €100,000; final Eighth Amendment push; and Las Vegas strike

A memorial fund set up to help the family of murdered student Jastine Valdez has exceeded €100,000.

The GoFundMe account had an initial target of €10,000.

The body of the 24-year-old student was discovered on Monday in Rathmichael in south Dublin.

Both sides in the Eighth Amendment referendum debate have been taking part in the final full day of campaigning ahead of the broadcast moratorium.

Several events were held in the capital this morning and afternoon, with the final television debate taking place on TV3 tonight.

On the Yes campaign trail, Health Minister Simon Harris, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and several cross-party TDs and senators gathered for a billboard launch in the capital.

An online petition is calling on Barry's Tea to remove plastic from its teabags.

Campaigner Lisa Quinn claims the company's teabags are not 100% compostable - containing 20% polypropylene.

In her petition, she writes: "This really disappoints me as a long-term loyal Barry's tea drinker."

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to move out of his parents' home by a court following a legal battle.

A judge urged Michael Rotondo to move out of his family home in Camillus, near Syracuse in New York, on his own accord.

However Mr Rotondo, who represented himself, argued he should be allowed to live with his parents for another six months.

Tens of thousands of casino workers in Las Vegas could walk off the job, after voting for strike action.

Members of the Culinary Union, which represents over 57,000 people, voted to authorise the strike next month.

It could shut down several Las Vegas resorts.