Evening top 5: Irish man killed in Paris; US state funeral held for George HW Bush; and Dáil debate on abortion continues

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard past. Picture by: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

Dáil debate on abortion resumes as Government hopes to get legislation passed tonight

A late night debate on abortion is continuing in the Dáil.

The Government hopes the legislation can pass the Dáil this evening, but there have been lengthy delays as TDs debate the issues.

Conscientious objection has formed the majority of this evening's debate.

Irish man stabbed to death outside Paris university

Outside Léonard de Vinci University in Paris | Image: Google Maps

An Irish man has been stabbed to death in France.

66-year-old John Dowling as an English language teacher at the Léonard de Vinci University in Paris.

He was attacked in front of the school on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested, with the school saying the suspect was a former student.

World leaders and US presidents among mourners at state funeral for George HW Bush

All of the living former US presidents, along with President Donald Trump, are among those who gathered in Washington for the state funeral of George HW Bush.

The 41st President of the United States died last Friday at the age of 94.

His state funeral was held today at the National Cathedral in the US capital, in a ceremony that included songs sung by Irish tenor Ronan Tynan.

Brexit legal advice from British government says Irish border backstop could last indefinitely

EU and Union Flags are waved opposite to the Houses of Parliament. Picture by: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

A proposed temporary backstop for the Irish border could last indefinitely, according to Brexit legal advice published by the British government.

The six-page document also says that any route out of the backstop would have to be "political."

The legal advice was published, after MPs found ministers in contempt of parliament for not publishing it on Tuesday.

Radiology review at University Hospital Kerry reveals 11 delayed diagnoses

A review of radiology cases at University Hospital Kerry has found that 11 patients had their cancer diagnoses delayed, and four of these patients have since died.

A look-back report has been published by the South/South West Hospital Group.

The review was of all radiology images reported by a single consultant radiologist at the hospital between March 2016 to July 2017.