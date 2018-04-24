Evening top 5: "Human error" caused Ulster Bank account issues; Trump threatens Iran with "big problems"; Toronto attacker posted online message

Toronto attack suspect posted cryptic message online

Police in Toronto say a man accused of murdering 10 people and injuring 15 others by driving a van into pedestrians posted a cryptic message online, minutes before the incident.

25-year-old Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

In one Facebook post, Mr Minassian voiced admiration for a man who killed six college students in 2014.

Mr Minassian was arrested after the incident – the worst mass killing in Canada in decades – yesterday.

Ulster Bank says "human error" resulted in money not showing in some accounts

Ulster Bank says "human error" led to money not showing in some customers' accounts.

A number of customers took to social media earlier to highlight issues with transactions that were made since Friday.

Some reported their salaries disappearing from their accounts, with a few they were now in overdraft as a result.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson says: "As a result of human error, a payment file did not process last night, which means that some transactions applied to some customers accounts since 20th April are temporarily not showing.

Trump threatens Iran with "big problems" if it tries to re-launch nuclear weapons programme

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will face “big problems” if it moves to restart its nuclear weapons programme.

President Trump was speaking in the Oval office after welcoming his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White house this afternoon.

The two men made a commitment to seek a new deal with Iran - after President Trump again called the current arrangement "insane."

President Macron told reporters that they had "very frank discussions" in private, adding we "wish from now on to work on a new deal with Iran.

Irish Water moving ahead with plans to pump water from River Shannon to Dublin and Midlands

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has accused Irish Water of making a €1bn error of judgement.

The utility is pushing ahead with its plan to bring water from the River Shannon to the East of the Country.

The plans will see water taken from the Parteen Basin in North Tipperary and pumped up to 170 kilometres to the Midlands and Greater Dublin Area.

At present, the capital is almost entirely reliant on the River Liffey – which is close to capacity.

Labour to consider pressing charges over removal of Eighth Amendment posters

Labour says they will consider pressing charges against people taking down their referendum posters.

The party believes there has been a concerted effort to remove their Vote Yes posters, claiming it's happening 'across the country'.

Jan O'Sullivan TD has passed video evidence of an apparent incident in Limerick on to gardaí.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin acknowledged: "The law is actually not all that clear about it. There is no specific law other than they are the private property of the Labour party, that we're entitled to put up during a referendum campaign.