Evening top 5: HSE chief Tony O'Brien to step down; Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month

A memo to the HSE in 2016 showed that Cervical Check had prepared a response for media stories about screenings not diagnosing cancer.

The three documents were drawn up for the executive during the audit process.

The 'briefing note' - which went through three iterations between March and July 2016 - has been released by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Tony O'Brien. Photo: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Tony O'Brien is to step down as Director General of the HSE tomorrow.

The HSE confirmed the news in a statement this evening, as Mr O'Brien faced increasing pressure in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

Mr O'Brien - who had previously insisted he wouldn't resign - will step down from close of business tomorrow.

World powers have called for 'calm on all sides' amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran in Syria.

Fears that countries could be heading towards a direct war have intensified following a series of attacks over the last 24 hours.

Israel's military earlier said it had attacked "dozens" of Iranian targets in Syria - or almost all of Iran's military infrastructure in the country - in response to about 20 rockets that were fired at Israeli targets in the Golan Heights.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang | Image: AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet for their historic summit on 12th June in Singapore.

The US President confirmed the arrangements for the "highly anticipated meeting" with the North Korean leader in a tweet this afternoon.

Earlier this week, President Trump ruled out meeting Mr Kim at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) which separates North and South Korea.

The judicial process has been criticised after Apple announced it will not pursue its plans to build a new data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

Objectors to the proposed €850m facility had decided to take their case to the Supreme Court in December.

It followed a High Court judgement in November that seemed to pave the way for works to begin.