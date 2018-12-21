Evening top 5: Government shutdown looms in US; President Higgins sends his Christmas message

Flights have resumed again this evening at Gatwick Airport in London after further disruption.

There was a temporary suspension this evening follows an unconfirmed report of a drone sighting over the airfield.

In a statement after an investigation, airport authorities said flight activity was resuming as they were confident anti-drone military measures in place at the airport have offered them the 'necessary reassurance'.

A partial government shutdown looms in the US amid a continuing dispute and political impasse over Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

From midnight tonight Washington DC time, funding is set to run out for nine federal departments and other agencies.

If that happens, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be required to work without pay, while others will be sent home on furlough.

President Trump has warned the shutdown could last a 'long time' if Democrats do not agree to his demands for border wall funding.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the leniency of the jail sentence handed down to Kerry farmer Michael Ferris.

The 63-year-old of Rattoo, Ballyduff was convicted of the manslaughter of Anthony O'Mahony following a long row over a crowbanger.

Ferris told Gardaí he 'snapped' when he used a large farm vehicle with prongs to drive into Mr O'Mahoney's car in April 2017.

President Michael D Higgins has sent his Christmas message, in which he underlines the importance of inclusion and social solidarity.

In a video released this evening, President Higgins has praised those who work with the marginalised.

He also sends thanks to Irish peacekeepers abroad, as well as emergency services staff who'll be working over the festive period.

The Government has announced it is to ban large trawlers from fishing in waters within six nautical miles of the Irish coast.

The ban will apply for vessels over 18 metres in length from January 1st 2020.

It follows a public consultation on the subject, which ran from April to June this year and received more than 900 submissions.